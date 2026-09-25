One month before the elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is outlining the strategy of the right-wing bloc and raising concerns that the Hamas terrorist organization will attempt to disrupt Israel’s elections.

In an interview with Kalman Liebskind in Makor Rishon, Netanyahu addressed the security situation in the Gaza Strip in detail and stated that “Gaza is no longer a real threat to the State of Israel."

“In the end, Hamas will not be there. The current situation is much better than the alternative, but it is not satisfactory. Gaza is no longer a real threat to Israel, but that does not mean that they cannot launch rockets or drones from there. They could do that even on the eve of the elections. I have no doubt that they will want to undermine our success, and they could stage some momentary display of one attack or another in order to disrupt the elections," Netanyahu added.

Responding to sharp criticism over the transfer of Qatari funds to the Gaza Strip in the years preceding the war, Netanyahu claimed that the security establishment had pushed for the policy.

“The recommendation for this came from all branches of the security establishment. In any case, the Qatari money constituted 2% of all the money that entered the Strip, and it went toward sewage, preventing disease and the humanitarian needs of families that had no money. It was monitored."

Netanyahu also revealed details from behind the scenes of the operation to eliminate Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and explained why he chose not to notify the administration in Washington in advance.

“If we had informed the Americans, within five minutes you would have seen it reported by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times, and Nasrallah would have fled the location," he said.

On the political and legal fronts, the Prime Minister took aim in several directions. Regarding Negev, Galilee and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Netanyahu said his actions stem from a desire to take votes away from the Likud. He recalled the night when he was brought from the hospital to vote in the Knesset as an incident that was not among Ben Gvir’s better moments. He also made clear that Ofer Winter is not part of the right-wing bloc.

Addressing his trial, Netanyahu stated unequivocally that there would be no plea bargain, but clarified that he would be willing to enter mediation. Regarding the Attorney General, he noted that he had not spoken with her for a long time.

Netanyahu concluded by stressing that the judicial reform has not been shelved and that the changes he believes are needed in the judicial system will be advanced during the next term, with the goal of reaching broad agreement.