IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Thursday hailed the induction of the INS Drakon submarine as one of the IDF's most significant force-building projects, saying the new vessel will strengthen Israel's ability to operate covertly and at long range.

Speaking at the submarine's induction ceremony, Zamir said the event comes as Israel approaches three years of a prolonged, multi-front war.

"The ceremony we are holding today is taking place in the midst of a prolonged, complex, challenging, multi-front war. In just a few days, it will mark three years," he said.

Zamir said that during the war, the IDF had carried out operations that fundamentally changed Israel's security situation, describing the military's trajectory as one "from defense to proactive" and "from the failure of October 7th to victory across multiple fronts."

"We acted with determination, precision, and unprecedented strength," he said. "We fought simultaneously in several arenas, along nearby borders and against distant targets. We severely degraded our enemies' capabilities and removed existential threats that had been built up against us over many years."

The Chief of Staff cited the elimination of senior enemy figures, strengthened defenses and deterrence, large numbers of targets struck, the capture and clearing of territory from which invasions of Israel had been planned, and operations deep inside enemy territory.

"All of these are decisive achievements, vital to our future, which will be studied in the history books," Zamir declared.

At the same time, he warned that Israel's enemies continue to harbor hostile intentions.

"We have severely degraded our enemies' capabilities, but their hostile intentions have not changed. We remain vigilant and prepared," he said. "We will continue to operate in every arena in accordance with operational needs, thwart every threat, and strive for decisive victory."

Zamir specifically addressed Iran and its proxies, saying the IDF continues to closely monitor developments.

"The Iranian regime has been battered and weakened, yet it has failed to change its intentions, while holding its own people hostage, illegally blocking international shipping routes, and striking energy and national infrastructure belonging to countries throughout the Middle East," he said.

The Chief of Staff highlighted the Israeli Navy's role throughout the war, saying its contribution had demonstrated the strategic importance of the maritime arena.

"Since the failures surrounding the October 7th Massacre, the Navy's troops and commanders have demonstrated time and again that the sea provides strategic depth and an operational arena that is offensive, decisive, and directly influences the outcome of the operation," he said.

Zamir said that even as the IDF continues its operations, it is simultaneously preparing for future wars under the military's "Hoshen" multi-year plan, expanding intelligence and strike capabilities and integrating advanced technologies across operational arenas.

"In the face of the growing scale of threats, prolonged and multi-front operations, and the regional and global arms race, we are obligated to expand the IDF's order of battle, equip it with advanced and innovative platforms, and adapt it to the era of evolving military systems," he said.

Turning to the INS Drakon, Zamir said its induction was the culmination of 14 years of development and innovation tailored to the needs of the IDF and Navy.

"With the submarine's induction, the Israeli Navy reaches an enhanced maritime posture and new heights in its capabilities and operational power: more covert, longer-range, deeper, and stronger," he said.

According to Zamir, the submarine represents "a vital component" of Israel's naval force buildup and transforms the Navy into "an additional long-range strategic arm of the IDF."

The Chief of Staff also emphasized the defense relationship between Israel and Germany. Recalling his tenure as Director General of the Defense Ministry, Zamir cited Israel's sale of the Arrow missile defense system to Germany as an example of the two countries' strategic cooperation.

"Technology developed in the state of the Jewish people now protects the skies of Germany, while INS Drakon, which joins the Israeli fleet today - the product of knowledge, trust, and joint work - will strengthen the State of Israel's ability to defend itself for many years to come," he said.

Zamir thanked Germany's defense establishment and the shipyard's employees for their support, particularly during the war.

"At a time when the State of Israel is fighting a prolonged, multi-front operation after being brutally attacked, your steadfast support and our mutual commitment to the security of our countries carry particular significance," he said.

Zamir opened his speech by recalling a visit by Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, to Haifa during the War of Independence, when Ben-Gurion referred in his diary to "our young navy."

"Imagine how Ben-Gurion would react today, standing before this engineering marvel beside me, with its operational and technological capabilities," Zamir said.

With Sukkot approaching, the Chief of Staff connected the Navy's development with the history of the State of Israel.

"From 'our young navy,' of which Ben-Gurion wrote, to the induction of the State of Israel's advanced submarine, we have forged our path - the path of a nation that took its destiny into its own hands and stands ready to defend its home on every front."

Concluding his remarks, Zamir addressed the members of Shayetet 7 and the crew of the INS Drakon directly.

"You have been given the privilege of serving in a unique capacity that few in the world are capable of undertaking," he told them. "You are an exceptional and select group, operating deep beneath the sea on covert missions that remain hidden from view."

"I am proud of you. The people of Israel are proud of you and place their trust in you," Zamir said.

"I entrust responsibility for this submarine to you. Stand guard over our homeland and our safe harbor. Go forth and succeed."