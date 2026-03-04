The United States on Wednesday published footage of a US Navy submarine sinking an Iranian navy vessel in the Indian Ocean.

The Sri Lankan military announced earlier in the day that the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was attacked by a submarine off the coast of the island nation, resulting in at least 101 missing and 78 injured from a crew of 180.

The attacked ship is a Moudge-class frigate belonging to the Iranian navy’s southern fleet.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the event, noting that the ship "thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo; a quiet death. The first sinking of a torpedo since World War Two."