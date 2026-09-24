Ahead of the elections, MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) dismissed the polls and discussion of political blocs, stressing that the only issue currently on his party's agenda is securing the status of yeshiva students.

"For Degel HaTorah, and United Torah Judaism as a whole, the only issue currently on the agenda is the status of Torah scholars and yeshiva students," Pindrus told Kol Hai Radio in an interview.

According to Pindrus, this is the basis of the agreement between Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael.

"All the other issues, the blocs and the polls in the media, are irrelevant and have no significance for us. After the elections, we will see who takes care of the Torah learners, and we will act accordingly," he said.

Responding to claims that his party has failed to publicly address broader issues, Pindrus said: "We are not falling into this media discourse. The law we sought to pass was intended to regulate the status of Torah learners, and all the other stories and conditions surrounding it are excuses and headlines with nothing behind them."

Addressing the recent vote in the Central Elections Committee, in which the party took a different position than usual, Pindrus explained: "In the past, we avoided getting into these issues because of attempts by the judicial system to use them against us like a boomerang. This time, in light of the materials and the sentiment expressed even by the committee chairman, the decision was made to vote in favor of the disqualification, although it is clear that the Supreme Court will overturn the decision, as it always does."