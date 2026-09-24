The Foreign Ministry issued a warning on Thursday urging Israeli citizens in Ecuador to exercise increased caution amid unusually warm Pacific Ocean waters.

The Ministry called on travelers and residents in the area to remain highly vigilant, closely follow instructions issued by local authorities, and stay away from areas particularly vulnerable to flooding, strong water currents, and landslides.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed that people should under no circumstances attempt to cross rivers, streams, or flooded roads, even when the water initially appears shallow and does not seem to pose an immediate danger.

The guidelines come after Ecuadorian authorities took significant precautionary measures, declaring the highest-level red alert across the country and ordering local emergency agencies to immediately strengthen preparations for extreme weather events.

The updated safety guidance comes amid the development of the El Niño climate phenomenon, caused by unusual warming of ocean waters that directly affects wind patterns, temperatures, and rainfall in the region.

Authorities in Ecuador estimate that the phenomenon could bring intense rainfall to some provinces, alongside widespread flooding, dangerously rising river levels, mudslides, and landslides. In other parts of the country, however, it is expected to bring severe heat and extremely dry conditions.