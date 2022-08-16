An Israeli man died after he fell while climbing Mount Cotopaxi in Ecuador.

Cotopaxi is an active volcano located about 45 km south of Quito. It is the second highest mountain in Ecuador and reaches a height of 5,897 meters (19347 ft.).

Israeli Ambassador to Ecuador Zeev Harel contacted the head of the director of the Israelis Abroad department of the Foreign Ministry to inform the family and begin the process of bringing the coffin to Israel for burial.

The victim was identified as a young man in his 20s who was on a trip abroad after finishing his army service in Israel.