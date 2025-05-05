The President of the Republic of Ecuador, Mr. Daniel Noboa, arrived yesterday (Sunday) for an official diplomatic visit to Israel, which included an emotional state visit to the Western Wall Plaza. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation headed by the Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ecuadorian Ambassador to Israel.

The delegation was received by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who accompanied the president and explained to him the deep significance of the site—as a spiritual, national, and historical center of the Jewish people throughout the generations.

During the tour, the president and the rabbi together read Psalm 121. Afterwards, President Noboa stood beside the stones of the Western Wall and offered a silent prayer—for success in his role, for peace for his people, and for the strengthening of ties between Ecuador and Israel—and placed a personal note between the stones.

At the conclusion of the visit, the president held an extended meeting with the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites in his office, during which he expressed his unequivocal support for Israel and the Jewish people, declaring that his country would continue to stand by Israel in its just fight against terrorism—a struggle he himself is leading in his own country on behalf of citizens who seek to live in peace.