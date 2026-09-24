U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts are spread across multiple funds, managers, and financial institutions.

But having more investments does not necessarily mean you have better diversification. A portfolio can look sophisticated while still containing overlapping holdings, concentrated risk, unnecessary fees, and investments that do not work well together.

Understanding what you own, why you own it, and how each piece fits into your overall investment strategy can help you build a portfolio that is easier to manage and better aligned with your financial goals.

For Americans living in Israel, portfolio complexity can also create cross-border tax issues and make financial decisions more difficult for your family. Certain U.S. investments may create additional reporting requirements or unexpected tax consequences under U.S. and Israeli rules.

A well-organized portfolio should provide genuine diversification while remaining clear enough for you and your family to understand. Simplifying your investments can make it easier to identify risk, coordinate your U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts, and make informed financial decisions across borders.

Key Takeaways