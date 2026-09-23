Yair Golan, chairman of the Democratic Party, says that the hilltop homesteads must be removed from Judea and Samaria.

Golan was asked on Yasmin Lutz’s podcast: "When you talked about the towns that need to be removed, are you referring to the homesteads?", and he briefly replied: "Among other things".

Lutz said that, in her understanding, it is a legal project. Golan rejected the claim and said: "No. Absolutely not. The fact that now three guys decide they are settling somewhere, even if it’s on state land, doesn’t make it legal."

Later, Golan also insisted that the homesteads had not been established according to government instructions.

Bezalel Smotrich, the minister and one of the key figures who promoted the homesteads, responded: "Just listen to what the left says. This is the work plan of Eisenkot, Golan, and Liberman, to dismantle the settlement revolution that I led in the last term."

"Yair Golan will dismantle the homesteads, and Eisenkot will stop construction in the E1 area between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem during the time that Liberman transfers our security control in Judea and Samaria to the Jordanians. This will be a government of total lawlessness, that will drive Jews out of their homes and lead to the establishment of an Arab terror state in the heart of Israel. A real right-winger will vote only nationalist parties."