בנו של נתנאל שקרון ספד: "אבא תודה שהצלת את החיים שלי" (צילום: חיים סנאו)

Yoav Shakron - whose father, Netanel, was murdered in Sunday’s terrorist attack in Binyamin after acting quickly to save his son - paid tribute to his father and expressed his deep gratitude.

“Dad, I want to say thank you. Thank you for all the years we had together. Thank you for shouting at me during the attack and telling me to run - thank you for saving my life. I also want to thank God for sparing me. To Mom and my siblings, I want to say: we will continue to stay strong and together," Yoav said during his eulogy.

בנותיו של נתנאל שקרון נפרדות בכאב | צילום: חיים סנאו

Netanel’s daughter, Talia, also shared a tearful goodbye: “Yesterday, you asked if I wanted to join you and Yoav at the spring before Yom Kippur. I decided to stay home with Mom and the girls. Later, I saw an alert about a suspected terrorist attack near Neve Tzuf. At first, I didn't think much of it, but when I saw a video of the location, I immediately recognized the spring you had gone to. I ran to Mom. She tried calling your phone, but you were no longer answering. Dad, from that moment on, our lives changed forever."

“Throughout Yom Kippur, I thought a lot about everything I learned from you. You were such a good person. You taught me the value of honoring our parents, the importance of family, and the need to always stay close. You cared so deeply about our traditions. Thank you for teaching me so much - I will do my best to carry your values forward," she added.