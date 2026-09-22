ראש מועצת שומרון יוסי דגן סופד לנתנאל שקרון הי"ד | צילום: חיים סנאו

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan eulogized Netanel Shakron during his funeral procession at the Alei Zahav cemetery on Monday night.

“Our holy brother, Nati Shakron - there is not a single Jew who did not think of you today when reciting the prayer for the Ten Martyrs of the Kingdom. You were murdered here in the Land of Israel, in our own country, simply for being a proud Jew traveling in your homeland," Dagan began.

He continued: “On the eve of the holy day, after immersing yourself in the spring, you ascended to heaven in a storm. That was who you were - devoted to the traditions of your ancestors, always wearing a smile, full of joy, and embracing the heritage you inherited from your parents and passed on through the Sephardic synagogue you helped establish. You were filled with the spirit of tradition, holiness, love of God, love of the Jewish people, love of the land, and love of Samaria. You were a model father, a devoted family and community man-humble, quiet, warm, welcoming, and a dedicated volunteer full of light and goodness."

The council head recalled: “Even in the final seconds of your life, you saved the life of your son, the heroic Yoav. You told him to run and save himself. Yoav, I want to tell you: you are a true hero. Your father is proud of you. By listening to him, you saved your own life and likely the lives of everyone at the spring. Even in his final moments, Nati saved lives."

Addressing the family, he said: “Merav - dear Merav - the children, and the entire family: we promise that we will always embrace you, stand by you, and never leave your side. We will continue in your father’s path and uphold the legacy he left behind. God willing, we will grow stronger together."

He concluded his eulogy with an urgent appeal to the government: “All the people of Israel expect and demand a stronger, more resounding response from the government. We expect a major military operation, the restoration of regional checkpoints, and a thorough campaign to confiscate illegal weapons. After this heinous murder, the people of Israel demand a change in approach. Target the entire infrastructure - including the village of Beit Rima and the imam who incites violence every Friday. We expect the Israeli government to exact a price on the ground. This is our land."