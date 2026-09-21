Syrian authorities have launched a broad investigation following a series of mysterious explosions that have struck weapons depots and military sites across Syria in recent weeks.

A Syrian source close to the government confirmed to Kan News that investigators are also examining the possibility of Israeli involvement in the incidents, although Damascus has not publicly or officially accused Israel at this stage.

The latest incident occurred overnight Monday, when a massive explosion rocked a Syrian military weapons depot south of Aleppo in northern Syria.

The force of the blast triggered a series of secondary explosions that could be seen from a considerable distance and sent missiles stored at the site flying through the air. Several people were reportedly wounded.

The Aleppo incident was the third such explosion in less than two weeks.

In recent days, more than ten Syrian soldiers were killed in a deadly explosion at a military site in the Deir ez-Zur region in eastern Syria. Less than two weeks ago, another weapons depot exploded near Idlib in northwestern Syria, also leaving numerous people dead and wounded.

Syria's Defense Ministry issued an official statement saying that the circumstances surrounding the incidents are being thoroughly investigated and that the findings will be released to the public in the near future.

Damascus has openly accused Israel following previous incidents. About a month ago, when the al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria was attacked in an effort to prevent a Turkish military presence from being established there, Syrian authorities officially blamed Israel for the strike.