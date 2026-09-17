230 מבוקשים נעצרו ויותר מ-100 אמצעי לחימה נתפסו בפעילות הנח"ל באיו"ש

IDF troops are operating to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

Over the past several months, soldiers conducted operational searches at more than 1,200 locations, including a facility for the production of explosive devices, and apprehended approximately 230 wanted individuals.

In addition, soldiers located a large quantity of terror equipment and weapons, including M16 assault rifles, magazines, ammunition, pistols, and submachine guns.

The IDF stated that its troops will continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain security in Judea and Samaria.