7/10 | השיחה האחרונה של קשת ז"ל

A chilling recording of the final call made by Keshet Casarotti, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival, was played Tuesday by his mother, Natalia, during a press conference criticizing the government’s handling of the events.

The call was placed to emergency dispatchers at 7:06 a.m. on the morning of the massacre. During the recording, Keshet can be heard attempting to summon medical teams to the scene, reporting a major chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles, and explaining that he was in severe pain and unable to move.

“Where’s the ambulance I asked for?" Keshet is heard asking at the start of the call. He then tried to explain what was happening around him: “I just sent my location. There are several cars stuck here with an ambulance - there are about 10 cars involved in an accident, bro."

When asked by the dispatcher if the injured were conscious and if he could get closer to them, he replied: “Bro, I don't know, I’m in pain over here myself."

A moment later, a terrified Keshet is heard saying: “Listen to me, can you move, man? I’m scared to death and I can’t move."

Later in the call, when asked if he could see anyone moving or getting out of the vehicles, he said: “I see people moving, I see people here... I can't really move, I'm in pain too."