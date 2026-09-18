Israel’s defense establishment is opposed to the proposed US sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, amid concerns that the transfer could weaken Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East, Kan 11 News reported Friday evening.

The State Department announced the potential $24.3 billion sale on Thursday, subject to congressional approval.

Despite the reported concerns, Israel has not publicly opposed the deal. The United States had previously linked the possibility of advanced arms sales to Saudi Arabia with progress toward normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem.

The proposed package includes 48 aircraft, 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, communications systems, spare parts and support equipment, with an estimated value of $24.3 billion. The State Department said the sale would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ability to deter current and future threats and improve its ability to operate alongside regional and NATO forces. Washington also said the deal would not alter the military balance of power in the Middle East.

The F-35 announcement followed the signing of a US-Saudi civil nuclear agreement. President Donald Trump submitted the proposed agreement to Congress in August, triggering a 90-day review period during which lawmakers can examine the pact and potentially seek to block it.

Members of Congress have called on the administration to release classified side letters and other documents connected to the agreement.

The nuclear deal has raised separate questions over whether Saudi Arabia’s participation is tied to establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Two days after the agreement was signed, Trump said at the White House that Riyadh would eventually have to join the Abraham Accords.

“At some point they'll join [the Abraham Accords]," the President said at the time, referring to Saudi Arabia. “They'll join, and they'll do their civil nuclear, no enrichment, it's civil nuclear."

Saudi Arabia and Israel had been pursuing a potential normalization agreement with US backing before Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Riyadh subsequently suspended the normalization process following the attack.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)