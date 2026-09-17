The US Department of State has approved a possible foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia involving F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and related equipment, with an estimated total value of $24.3 billion.

Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase 48 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft with conventional takeoff and landing capability, as well as 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, including 48 installed engines and one spare.

The proposed package also includes secure communications, precision navigation and cryptographic equipment, electronic warfare database support, aircraft and munitions support equipment, spare parts, consumables, repair and return support, training aids and equipment, software support, technical documentation, transportation and refueling support, and personnel training, including simulators.

The package would additionally include maintenance support, modifications, studies and surveys, site surveys, and US Government engineering, technical and logistics support services.

According to the State Department, the proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of Saudi Arabia, which it described as a major non-NATO ally and a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.

The Department said the proposed sale would strengthen Saudi Arabia's homeland defense and its ability to deter current and future threats, while improving interoperability with US, regional and NATO forces.

It added that the sale would augment Saudi Arabia's operational aircraft and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capabilities. The Department said Saudi Arabia would have no difficulty absorbing the equipment and services into its armed forces.

The State Department said the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the region.

The principal contractors would be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines of East Hartford, Connecticut.

The US Government is not currently aware of any proposed offset agreement connected to the potential sale. Any such agreement would be determined through negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the contractors.

Implementation of the proposed sale would not require the assignment of additional US Government or contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia.

The State Department also said the proposed sale would have no adverse impact on US defense readiness.