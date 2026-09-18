Hamdan Hamdan, a 32-year-old resident of Majd al-Krum, was recently arrested on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent from Lebanon and carrying out security-related missions at her direction.

The arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Israel Police's Lahav 433 national unit for investigation of international crimes, and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

In a joint statement, Israel Police and the Shin Bet revealed that the investigation found Hamdan had been in contact with the foreign agent for several months and had been asked by her to carry out security-related missions.

Hamdan was aware that he was communicating with a foreign agent from Lebanon, the statement added. According to the investigation, attempts were made to compensate him by having the foreign operative purchase products in Israel and transfer them to him.

The investigation was conducted with the involvement of the Coastal District Prosecutor's Office, and an indictment against Hamdan is expected to be filed on Sunday.

Following the investigation, the police and Shin Bet warned Israeli citizens and residents against establishing contact with foreign operatives from enemy states or with unidentified individuals, and especially against carrying out missions on their behalf in exchange for payment or for any other reason.

Security officials noted that intelligence and terrorist elements from enemy states continue attempting to recruit and operate Israelis to carry out security-related missions, espionage and terrorism, including by reaching out over social media.