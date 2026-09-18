IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered heightened operational readiness throughout Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), including reinforced forces in all three regional commands, increased alert levels, and reserve forces that can be deployed as needed.

As part of the preparations, dedicated reinforcement companies have been allocated to the Northern, Central and Southern Commands. In addition, a senior commander will be present in each sector throughout the holiday.

The Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy have also increased their readiness. The Air Force will maintain an increased number of armed aircraft on standby throughout Yom Kippur, while the Navy will increase the presence of missile ships and reinforce its routine security forces along Israel's borders.

At the Home Front Command, a major general will be on duty at headquarters, while each district will have a district commander on duty throughout the holiday.

Alongside the forces being reinforced in the various sectors, the IDF will also bolster its reserve force structure. Additional companies will remain on standby and can be assigned to the different commands if necessary, alongside General Staff-level forces placed on alert and designated for specific sectors.