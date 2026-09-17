The head of the IDF Personnel Directorate Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa decided Thursday to terminate the IDF service of Lt. Col. A., who served as the Gaza Division’s intelligence officer on October 7.

The decision was made following the completion of the work of the advisory committee examining the termination of the officer’s service commitment, and after legal proceedings initiated by Lt. Col. A. in an attempt to prevent the proceedings against him from continuing.

In November 2025, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir determined that a number of senior commanders bore command responsibility for the events of October 7 and that command measures should be taken against them. Lt. Col. A. was among those commanders due to the command responsibility he bore by virtue of his position as the Gaza Division’s intelligence officer.

After the Deputy Chief of Staff issued an opinion recommending the termination of his service commitment, the IDF began proceedings to examine ending his military service. The committee’s meeting was subsequently postponed following requests and arguments raised by the officer.

On March 23, 2026, Lt. Col. A. petitioned the court against the convening of the committee, and the following day the court ordered that the committee not convene until further notice. A gag order was also imposed on all details of the proceedings.

In June, the court issued its ruling, determining that the process to terminate his service - which was initiated following the Deputy Chief of Staff’s opinion and due to professional errors, failures and command responsibility attributed to the officer - had been conducted lawfully and with full authority.

The court rejected Lt. Col. A.’s arguments and ruled that, under military regulations, IDF authorities are authorized to initiate the termination of the service commitment of a soldier who has demonstrated professional and command failures. The court further determined that the officer’s right to present his case had not been infringed.

Following the ruling, the administrative proceedings resumed. The IDF said that the deliberations examined the Deputy Chief of Staff’s opinion, findings from the military investigations, and assessments by professional officials regarding failures in the officer’s performance during the period preceding October 7.

At the same time, the committee considered Lt. Col. A.’s arguments regarding the extent of his responsibility, which he presented both orally and in writing.

After the committee completed its work and submitted its recommendations, the head of the Personnel Directorate decided to terminate Lt. Col. A.’s service commitment and end his service in the IDF.

The decision was delivered to the officer, who may appeal it to the Chief of Staff.