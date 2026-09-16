Duvdevan Unit soldiers completed a special operation Wednesday morning in the Burqin area, within the Menashe Brigade’s sector, during which they arrested Muhammad Saadi under the direction of the Shin Bet. The IDF and Shin Bet released footage from the soldiers’ helmet cameras documenting the operation.

According to a statement from the security forces, Saadi belonged to the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled as part of Operation Iron Wall. He served as a senior terrorist operative in the network and was affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The IDF and Shin Bet said that Saadi was involved in managing and directing funds intended for terrorist activities. According to the statement, those activities targeted IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

The security forces said they would continue operating to thwart terrorism throughout the Judea and Samaria Division. The joint statement said operations would continue “proactively and offensively" in order to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians.