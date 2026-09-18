Retirement spending can feel risky, even when your savings, income, and investments suggest that you are financially secure.

After decades of careful saving, many retirees struggle to use money from their U.S. brokerage accounts, IRAs, and Israeli savings because they remain focused on uncertainty and the possibility of running out.

A clear retirement plan can help separate responsible caution from unnecessary fear. Reviewing your assets, income, expenses, and accessible reserves can show whether your money can support meaningful spending without threatening your long-term financial security.