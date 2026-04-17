Cross-border estate planning for Americans in Israel with US brokerage and IRA accounts often breaks down at the exact moment a family needs it most. This conversation focuses on how to keep control and continuity across two legal systems by aligning the right documents, account permissions, and beneficiary designations so your family can avoid delays, confusion, and unnecessary stress.

The episode walks through the practical difference between authority while you are alive and competent versus what happens after incapacity or death, including why Israeli documents may not be accepted by US financial institutions, how bank and brokerage policies can restrict access, and why beneficiary forms on retirement accounts can override a will. The core theme is simple: plan now so your family does not pay later, financially, emotionally, or logistically.

Key takeaways and action points

Confirm who has legal authority to act if you are unavailable, and make sure that authority matches the rules of your US brokerage and IRA accounts.

Review and update beneficiary designations regularly, especially after major life changes, to prevent unintended outcomes.

Coordinate your Israel and US planning documents so your estate planning works across borders, not just in one country