US brokerage and IRA accounts for Americans living in Israel require more than routine oversight.

Once you become a cross-border client, compliance rules shift, documentation standards tighten, and access can feel less predictable. Even if your investments are diversified and performing as expected, your account structure may not be designed for overseas residency.

This episode explores how living in Israel affects US brokerage accounts, IRA accounts, required minimum distributions, and overall cross-border financial planning. The focus is on reducing friction, simplifying structures, and aligning your investment accounts with your residency reality. The goal is clarity, control, and fewer surprises when markets move or life events require quick action.

Key Takeaways