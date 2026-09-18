A senior World Jewish Congress delegation met on Thursday with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša and senior members of his government, marking a significant new chapter in relations between Slovenia, Israel, and the global Jewish community.

The World Jewish Congress visit comes immediately on the heels of the historic opening of Israel’s first resident embassy in Ljubljana and the appointment of Ruth Cohen-Dar as Israel’s first resident ambassador to Slovenia.

The WJC delegation marked the first time a major international Jewish organization has visited Slovenia since the embassy’s opening and shift in national leadership, underscoring the importance the global Jewish community places on this moment and on rebuilding meaningful ties with the country’s government.

Jansa’s administration moved rapidly to systematically roll back a series of measures implemented by its political predecessors, which included dissolving specific anti-Israel sanctions and dismantling a localized military arms embargo.

Janša - who has held the prime minister post during three separate prior tenures - has historically cultivated deep security partnerships and warm diplomatic ties with Israel.

Notably, Janša in May sent greetings to the residents of Judea and Samaria, explicitly using that term.

The WJC delegation was headed by Sara Friedman, CEO of the World Jewish Congress, Israel and North America, and Hadassa Getsztain, Chair of WJC Israel, together with Maya Samokovlija, WJC Executive Director of Community Relations, and Ernest Herzog, WJC Executive Director of Operations and Head of Combating Antisemitism, Intelligence and Security.

The meeting with Prime Minister Janša also represents a dramatic change from the WJC’s previous mission to Slovenia in April 2024, when senior members of the previous government declined to meet with Jewish leaders.

During that visit, WJC representatives walked out of a meeting with Slovenia’s delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance after a senior official attempted to hold the global Jewish community accountable for the war in Gaza - conduct addressed by the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, which Slovenia, itself, adopted in 2018.

WJC’s statement noted that in recent years, Slovenia’s small but historic Jewish community has faced vandalism, threats and intimidation. Those concerns intensified following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, including incidents targeting the Jewish Cultural Center and Jewish cemetery in Ljubljana and threats against community leaders.

“There are moments in diplomacy when simply showing up carries meaning," said Sara Friedman, CEO of the World Jewish Congress, Israel and North America. “The World Jewish Congress is here in Slovenia immediately following the opening of Israel’s first resident embassy because we believe this relationship matters, not only for Israel and Slovenia, but for Jewish communities around the world."

“Prime Minister Janša has demonstrated the importance of challenging anti-Israel bias and making clear that friendship with the only Jewish State should not be something governments are pressured to abandon. For Jewish people around the world, seeing a European leader stand with Israel, the historic homeland of the Jewish people, and recognize the importance of confronting antisemitism sends a message that extends far beyond Slovenia’s borders."

“We are here to convey the message that when governments extend a hand of friendship to Israel and to the Jewish people, the global Jewish community is ready to extend its hand in return. We believe this is the beginning of an important new chapter between Slovenia, Israel and the Jewish world. It is also important for American Jewish business leaders and investors to come to Slovenia, experience the country firsthand and see why it is such a wonderful place to build partnerships and develop new opportunities."

During their discussions, WJC leaders welcomed the renewed diplomatic engagement between Slovenia and Israel and discussed the importance of appointing a formal Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and fostering Jewish Life to ensure a Jewish future in Slovenia.