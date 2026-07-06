The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday gave its unanimous backing to place Ruth Cohen-Dar as the nation's inaugural resident ambassador to Slovenia, marking a significant expansion of formal ties between the two countries.

Cohen-Dar is a veteran diplomat who already manages Israel's regional interests as the non-resident ambassador to both Slovenia and Malta. Her career in foreign service includes prior postings in high-profile diplomatic hubs, including Washington, D.C., Vienna, and Warsaw.

The decision to station a permanent envoy on-site in Ljubljana follows Israel's recent initiative to establish an official embassy in the Central European country.