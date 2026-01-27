עומר שם טוב על שמירת השבת בשבי מועדון לילה, קשת 12

Survivor of Hamas captivity, Omer Shem Tov, was a guest on Monday on Channel 12's Moadon Layla (Night Club) program.

At one point during the show, the host, comic Israel Katorza, humorously asked Shem Tov about his decision to observe the Sabbath in captivity. "Now, I don't want to be petty, but what other option did you have? What temptations [to desecrate the Shabbat] were there? Were there Jeep excursions?"

After having a good laugh at Katorza's lighthearted question, Omer returned a serious answer: "Itay (Regev) and I had a flashlight, which on Saturdays I decided not to turn on. So even after Itay left (he was released in November 2023), when it was dark, it was dark. I didn't turn the flashlight on."