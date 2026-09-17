US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Gulf leaders in New York next Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, with the war against Iran and plans for its aftermath expected to top the agenda, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Three sources with direct knowledge told Axios that the talks are expected to center on US proposals for a postwar strategy. Trump and his senior officials are working on a broader “day-after" plan that is expected to be finalized following the November midterm elections.

The meeting is expected to include leaders or foreign ministers from the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

One source said additional Arab and Muslim leaders could also be invited. The White House declined to comment.

The talks come as Gulf states hosting US military bases have faced Iranian attacks during the war and suffered economic damage from disruptions to oil and natural gas exports.

Axios noted that the gathering would also echo a meeting Trump held on the sidelines of last year’s UN General Assembly with leaders from eight Arab and Muslim countries, when he presented a draft plan for ending the war in Gaza. Trump unveiled the plan publicly a week later, and an agreement to end the conflict was reached soon afterward.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wants to meet with Trump in New York, although no meeting has been scheduled, according to an Israeli source cited by Axios.

The report comes as Trump has indicated that he believes the conflict with Iran may be approaching its conclusion. On Wednesday, he said Tehran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington.

“Hopefully we're toward the end of the war. Iran is very much wanting to make a deal," Trump told reporters.

Asked whether he had recently been in contact with Iranian officials and whether the communication had taken place directly or through intermediaries, Trump replied, “No, directly."

Just last week, the President said he expected the conflict to end immediately after the November midterm elections. He argued that Iran “can't hold out any longer" and accused Tehran of trying to prolong the war in an effort to influence the elections.

“They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

On Monday, Trump also said Iran was seeking an agreement with the United States and indicated that Washington was willing to consider negotiations, while stressing that he would decide whether to proceed.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - the concept of which we are open to."