US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the war with Iran could be approaching its conclusion, while claiming that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington.

“Hopefully we're toward the end of the war. Iran is very much wanting to make a deal," Trump told reporters.

Asked whether he had recently heard from Iranian officials and whether the communication came directly or through intermediaries, Trump replied, “No, directly."

Trump’s comments come less than a week after he said he expected the conflict to end immediately after the November midterm elections. He argued that Iran “can't hold out any longer" and accused Tehran of trying to prolong the war in an effort to influence the elections.

“They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

On Monday, Trump also said Iran was seeking an agreement with the United States and indicated that Washington was willing to consider negotiations, while stressing that he would decide whether to proceed.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - the concept of which we are open to."