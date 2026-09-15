Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy claimed on Monday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through what Tehran described as a restricted area south of the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC said the resulting blaze could not be contained and had spread throughout the vessel.

The IRGC Navy Command said the ship had previously been warned about the dangers of using what it called an “illegal passage."

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed and remains under our smart control," the IRGC Navy said.

The vessel, the Panama-flagged EL GAIA, is listed as a 180-meter oil tanker with a deadweight of approximately 48,000 tons.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iran's account, saying the tanker did not strike a naval mine. CENTCOM said the vessel had already been damaged in an Iranian attack last month and was struck again over the weekend.

In a post on social media, CENTCOM said, “The Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable. This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship sat in waters off the coast of Oman."

CENTCOM added that the tanker was “currently being towed by a regional partner."

CENTCOM said, “The IRGC’s false claim is yet another example of their lies and intimidation attempts while they try to impede commercial vessels in the strait."

The competing accounts emerged a day after Oman announced that a planned meeting between Iran and Gulf states on arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz had been postponed. The meeting had been scheduled for Monday.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the delay was made “in the interests of consensus." He added, “We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region."

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint between Washington and Tehran. On April 13, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran, authorizing Central Command to inspect vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of efforts to restrict Iran's petroleum exports and maritime traffic.

A temporary 60-day agreement reached in June suspended the embargo in return for unrestricted commercial shipping. The United States reinstated the blockade in July after renewed armed clashes and attacks on vessels in the region.

Iran announced last week that it would establish a new “prohibited zone" near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said the area would extend beyond the strait and include parts of the Persian Gulf.

“In the coming days, a prohibited zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz. This zone will start from the US Navy’s blockade line and include areas of the Persian Gulf. Any ship entering this new zone will be placed on the sanctions list" of Iran, Rezaei told state television.