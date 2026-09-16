Rabbi Tzemach Mizrahi, 51, a Chabad emissary and rabbi of the Central Chabad House community in Milan, Italy, was attacked by three Muslim men Wednesday evening while waiting at a bus stop in the city's Jewish district on his way to pick up his children from school.

Rabbi Mizrahi, an Israeli citizen who began his mission in Milan roughly 30 years ago, recalled the incident, saying, "The three began provoking me and grabbed my hat. When I asked them to give it back, one of the attackers kicked me hard, knocking me into the street. Thankfully, I did not require medical treatment."

Rabbi Mizrahi added that the three suspects were arrested shortly after the assault and remain in custody. "I spent several hours at the police station providing statements for the investigation," he said. "The police took this very seriously, arrested the attackers immediately, and are holding them overnight."

Reflecting on the climate in the city, Rabbi Mizrahi noted, "Lately, you can feel their presence in the streets more and more." However, he expressed appreciation for the swift response, hoping the arrests will serve as a deterrent and help restore a sense of security.