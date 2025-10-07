Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Jewish-American podcast host and Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro.

At the start of the interview, Netanyahu stated: "I think we're close to the end of the war, though we're not there yet. We were attacked on October 7th, exactly two years ago, less one day. And it was a horrible thing. It was the worst atrocities committed on Jews since the Holocaust. And everybody thought Israel was doomed."

Nevertheless, he said that "two years later, we've smashed the Iran Axis, smashed most of its proxies. Hamas, not finished yet, but we'll get there. Hezbollah, Syria is gone. [We've] smashed also Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program. Still there, but it rolled really back, with President Trump's help. And the Houthis, who are threatening the entire world. And maritime shipping. So Israel emerged from this horrible day as the strongest power in the Middle East. But we still have things to do to complete the victory."

"What started in Gaza will end in Gaza," he declared, "with the release of 40 of our hostages, 46 actually, 20 are alive. And also the end of Hamas rule and its territory in Gaza."

In the shadow of the negotiations currently taking place in Cairo, the Prime Minister said that Israel is indeed close to the end of the war, but there are still tasks remaining to achieve a "complete victory."

Addressing the US-Israel alliance and the joint operations against Iran in June, Netanyahu warned that if Iran's ballistic missile program had been allowed to continue, it would have eventually allowed Iran to threaten the US, as Iran "could blackmail every American city. People probably don't believe it, right? We're far away, right? No, you're not. Iran is developing now ballistic missiles that are intercontinental ballistic missiles for 8,000-kilometer range. "What does that mean? They add another 3,000 kilometers, and they've got under their gun, under their atomic guns, New York City in target, Washington, Boston, Miami, Mar-a-Lago. So that is a very great danger. You don't want to be under the nuclear gun of these people who are not necessarily rational and who chant death to America."

Netanyahu expressed optimism that the Abraham Accords could be expanded. "I think we can expand the Abraham Accords. I think we can have more peace agreements. I think we can have them not only in the Middle East, but with the Islamic world beyond the Middle East. And there's some important Islamic countries, countries with big Islamic majorities who are in touch with us."

"But I think first you have to finish the job. You have to finish the Gaza war, which I hope to do very soon with President Trump's help. Let's get it over with. But we can't get it over with and leave Hamas there in power, aiming its rockets at us," the Prime Minister said.