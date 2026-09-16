Ahead of the elections, Channel 13 News correspondents Moriah Asraf and Yuval Segev traveled to Israel's northern border, seeking to hear criticism of the government from local residents.

Yossi Levit, a resident of Metula, was asked whether government representatives and ministers had visited the community during the difficult months of fighting. His answer surprised the reporters.

"Mainly [Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak] Wasserlauf came here," he said.

Following his response, Asraf turned to Segev and remarked: "That's a name I'm hearing a lot - Yitzhak Wasserlauf."

Levit went on to describe the minister's contribution to strengthening the region and his frequent visits to the area during the fighting.

"I think he really is one of the people - if not THE [person] - who did work here and would come here," he added.

Asked what exactly the minister had done on the ground, he replied: "First of all, he was with us. He would come, he would support us. Listen, for the first six months, nobody was willing to come up here."