השר, הרב הראשי וראש הישיבה פצחו בשירה ללא קרדיט

Minister of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, Itshak Wasserlauf, paid a visit to the Ma'arava Haredi high school yeshiva, headed by Rabbi Baruch Chait. Accompanying him was former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau, who spoke of his long-standing personal connection to the institution.

During the visit, Rabbi Lau said he has been delivering classes at the yeshiva for more than three decades. He noted that his connection to Ma'arava is not only professional but also familial, as two of his sons studied there and his youngest son is currently a student.

Rabbi Lau emphasized to the minister the yeshiva’s significant contribution to shaping the students’ spiritual and personal development. Rabbi Chait presented Minister Wasserlauf with the yeshiva’s unique educational model.

An unusual moment was recorded during the tour at Ari Gonzales’ guitar workshop on campus, where the minister, Rabbi Lau, and Rabbi Chait sat together and spontaneously broke out in song.

At the conclusion of the visit, Minister Wasserlauf spoke with the students and shared personal reflections. “I tell you, as someone who lives in holy Tel Aviv, in Kikar HaMedina - all Jews are pure, holy, and righteous. Put aside what’s happening outside; inwardly, when you recognize even one moment of distress in another, it is only the Holy One, blessed be He."