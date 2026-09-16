Bereaved father Brig. Gen. (res.) Dedi Simchi launched a scathing attack on i24NEWS against the creators of the anti-Israel documentary “NAZA", arguing that a harsh response is needed against them.

“I expected a much bigger uproar over those two pieces of scum who made the film NAZA. They shouldn't even be allowed in the State of Israel," Simchi declared, labeling the filmmakers “utterly brazen hypocrites."

He added, “The State of Israel paid with the lives of male and female soldiers because of how cautious it was, and now these audacious hypocrites come around telling stories. Let's see if they have the courage to step foot into Gaza - and see what happens to them there."

He continued: “If former generals are saying that 'a sane country doesn't kill babies as a hobby,' how can we complain about anyone else? I heard the filmmaker is afraid to return to Israel - and he damn well should be."

Simchi made a point to remind viewers that “three years ago, for eight hours straight, 1,200 people were slaughtered and butchered, yet these people are pushing a completely fabricated reality. When someone from within our own ranks slanders us like this, we need to cast them out of our society completely. Let him convert to Islam, move to Khan Yunis, and help them from the inside."

“If our forces had actually acted the way these idiots claim, then over the past three years, there would be hundreds fewer bereaved fathers like me," Simchi concluded.