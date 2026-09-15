Diane Weber Bederman is a writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is the author of Bullies of Woke and Their Assault on Mental Health , The #IslamophobiaIndustry:The insidious infiltration of Islam into the West , The Serpent and the Red Threa d, Anatomy of FakeNews in the Era of Donald Trump​ , Back to the Ethic :Reclaiming Western Values, and can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com

We must remember not to forget Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, producers of “Naza" an anti-Israeli movie that inverts the barbaric horror committed by Gazans on Israelis. We must do this the way we are told to remember not to forget Amalek and the evil others who came after him, from Haman to Mohammed, to Tomas de Torqumada of Spain, Godfrey of Bouillon and the worst of the worst; Hitler. And now add Yahya Sinwar and his associates who invaded Israel October 7, 2023 for the sole purpose of murdering Jews: men, women, children, Holocaust survivors.

These two people, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, were also the producers of No Other Land, another twisted film promoting Muslim “stories." Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor did what so many Jew haters have done since Oct 7 - they inverted the attack and blamed the Jews.

What does it mean, to remember not to forget? In Judaism, the paradox of “remembering not to forget" is anchored in the dual command regarding the biblical nation of Amalek: to actively remember their cowardly attack, not to forget to avenge it, yet ultimately to blot out their memory from under heaven.

This is quite a juxtaposition. To me, it means we must remember the names of these evil people but not let their evil overwhelm us. We are not to let ourselves be defined by that evil. This is no easy task. Jew hatred has been with us for 3000 years. It changes in expression but never in intent. “Kill the Jews." The hate in these people is innate, systemic and endemic: what Richard Dawkins calls a cultural meme. And the Jewish people suffer from trauma - trauma from being hated for 3000 years.

It seems Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor have forgotten to remember. They chose to attack Israel and produce a movie of lies - lies that speak to the vast majority of people today; lies about the Jews.

Remember not to forget.

TRAITORS

'Naza' writers: Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor JNS photo

TRAITORS

Both of them created a repulsive film whose sole purpose is to accuse the IDF of genocide. They called it Collateral Damage… as if the IDF massacred Palestinians just casually, by the way. The film features alleged testimonies without proof, without names, impossible to verify or confront.

But facts that can be verified are that there is no other war in a built-up area where the ratio between neutralized terrorists and killed civilians is lower! And this is when Hamas uses Gaza residents as human shields! Because the IDF did everything to avoid harming non-combatants. The exact opposite of genocide! But what do they care, they know the formula for an international award is a film that slanders the IDF. They received stormy applause for long minutes.

And the damage to the image of the State of Israel in the world? For them, that’s collateral damage… and maybe that’s the real goal of their backers… Oh, and what about the October 7 massacre that the Palestinian Arabs carried out and which actually started this existential war for Israel? Not iimportant.

Two dangerous hypocrites. They are not worthy of the heroism and sacrifice of IDF soldiers and above all not worthy of being citizens of the State of Israel!

@AntSpeaks:

“NAZA, the new documentary about the Israel-Gaza conflict, premiered at the Venice Film Festival, won the Special Jury Prize and received a 25 minute standing ovation. The documentary, of course, pushes the “genocide" narrative. Its creators claim to have interviewed a number of IDF service members, all of whom remain anonymous. It says a lot about the world we live in when you can produce a film built around unsubstantiated claims, anonymous testimony and a deeply politicised narrative, and still walk away with an award and a 25 minute standing ovation."

The facts: On October 7, several thousand Gazans came through the fence into Israel, during a ceasefire. Hamas Nukhba terrorists and Gazan civilians - full of joy! For seven hours they hunted people like a sport. Men. Women. Children. Babies. They hacked living bodies with garden tools to take off their heads. They shot young women in the back and laughed. They removed the heads and hands of children.

They filmed it so the world would have to watch the joy. Rather than responding to the most barbaric attack against the Jews since the Holocaust; well, at least the Nazis killed the Jews before setting them on fire, Yuval and Rachel did what many Jew haters have done since Oct 7 - inverted the attack and blamed the Jews.

Remember to Forget

TRAITORS

'Naza' writers: Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor JNS photo

TRAITORS

After being attacked October 7, Israel was immediately accused of genocide and causing famine. There were no protests for Israel, for the Jews massacred or kidnapped. No calls from the UN to censor Gaza.

It is fashionable, today, to hate Jews, to accuse Israel of a genocide and famine against the barbarians or blame Israel, rather than talk about the horrors committed by 6000 Gazans Oct 7.

Genocide? According to PCBS, which is based in Palestine’s 'West Bank' and not controlled by Hamas, there were 2.19 million Gazans at the end of 2022. By May 2025, PCBS says, Gaza’s population was 2.11 million - a decrease of about 80,000 people or 3.6% of the pre-war population.

While they haven’t released figures for 2025 yet, the CIA is a little more optimistic than the PCBS. By the CIA’s estimates, there were 1.99 million Gazans at the end of 2022 compared to 2.14 million in mid-2024, an increase of about 145,000 people or 7% of the pre-war total.

Famine? There is no famine. There is an obesity problem.

Watch this video by an Arab journalist talking about 0ct 7 from Israel.

While films about the Gazans are beloved, you must watch the documentary, a Rehov production, showing war crimes and genocide filmed by Hamas terrorists on GoPros that was rejected by every film festival. Rejected because it shares the truth about the Muslim Barbarians who invaded Israel Oct 7.

It is time for all in Israel to put up posters with the photo of Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor and the word TRAITOR overtop.

Remember not to forget

TRAITORS

'Naza' writers: Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor JNS photo

TRAITORS

In shops, restaurants, schools, street corners, tree trunks, in the Knesset, and hospitals. Their photo should be everywhere the pictures of hostages were displayed.

When you see them, say nothing - no need to lash out. Be silent.

And then: May we all remember to forget.

TRAITORS

'Naza' writers: Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor JNS photo

TRAITORS