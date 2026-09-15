The Union of Journalists in Israel issued a statement backing the creators of the film Naza amid what it described as violent reactions and threats against them.

"Freedom of expression is intended precisely to allow discussion of opinions, positions and statements that challenge public discourse and the various institutions," the organization said.

"Without freedom of expression there is no democracy, and without democracy the State of Israel will not survive," it added.

Journalist Amit Segal slammed the statement, writing: "Supporters of Hamas' propaganda ministry. Shame on everyone who funds them and gives them money."

Journalist Noam Amir similarly responded: "This is not freedom of expression; it is freedom to humiliate and defame. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

The organization previously sparked controversy over its response to the closure of Al Jazeera's offices in Ramallah and the confiscation of its journalistic equipment.

At the time, it said the closure, carried out under a military commander’s order and based on a confidential opinion, raised concerns because the reasons behind the decision could not be known.

The organization also criticized the public nature of the operation, describing it as appearing to be "nothing more than a public-relations stunt."

"Closing a media outlet under a military order - rather than through an open and fair legal process - should concern every journalist and every citizen in a democratic country," it said.