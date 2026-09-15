A ceremony marking the beginning of the Hebrew year was held today (Tuesday) in the Eshkol Regional Council, led by Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor. The ceremony was attended by division and brigade commanders, heads of local authorities in the western Negev and additional commanders.

Asor opened by referring to the October 7 massacre and the rupture it caused.

"Almost three years have passed since that terrible morning, the Shabbat of Simchat Torah, 6:29 a.m., the day and hour when the sky fell. The rupture was terrible, the disaster was immense, your trust in us was broken, and the personal security of Israeli citizens was severely damaged-but we rose from the shattered pieces, gathered them up, regained our composure and fought as one man, with one fate and one mission. We were forced to go to war such as we had never known."

The Southern Command chief addressed the price of the war and, in his words, the need to believe in the justice of Israel's cause.

"War is an ancient phenomenon-difficult, painful and cruel. It requires enormous reserves of strength, and in order to continue and persevere through it over the years, despite its heavy costs, faith and belief in the justice of the cause are required. And we are right! We are right. We carry a torch of light and goodness and are fighting a great war against darkness and evil."

Asor subsequently addressed Hamas and the environment in which it operates in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas is deployed at the heart of a population that supports it, sympathizes with it and identifies with it. Hamas is not an 'outsider' in Gaza. It grew out of it, grew up and was educated there, within a radical and murderous Islamic culture. And yes, there are also those there who oppose its path, but they are unable to influence reality."

Asor also addressed the controversy surrounding the film "Naza," which presented serious allegations against the IDF.

"In many respects, it can be said that we are raising the banner of the right of an enlightened, democratic, value-driven and moral state to defend itself, to fight without fear in order to defeat a terrorist organization that seeks to destroy it and whose arsenal contains nothing but barbaric, base, inhuman and immoral murder.

"And within all this war, we insist on keeping our camp pure, distinguishing between the enemy and those who are not involved, striking the enemy and thwarting it, while at the same time doing everything in our power to minimize harm to those who are not involved. Hamas, by contrast, cynically uses civilians as human shields and as cover for itself. It benefits if they are harmed, and it benefits if we refrain from harming them and its operatives."

The Southern Command chief stated: "In the face of false claims, we will present facts; to difficult questions, we will answer honestly. And when a failure is discovered among us, we will investigate, learn and correct."

Asor added that belief in the justice of Israel's cause also requires criticism and self-examination.

"Belief in the justice of our path also obligates us to do this. This is not a declaration of our perfection, but a commitment that obligates us in every order and every decision, and also to have the courage to examine ourselves and correct what needs to be corrected."

He subsequently addressed efforts intended to harm the reputation of the IDF and Israel around the world.

"Our strength is great and our spirit is steadfast, and therefore those who seek to defame us seek to harm our name around the world, sow doubt in our hearts and undermine our unity. 'To dull our minds and make us forget that justice is on our side,' as Alterman warned in his poem 'Then the Satan Said.'"

Asor made clear that, in his view, these efforts would not achieve their goal.

"They will not succeed!"

He then detailed the IDF's activity in the Gaza Strip and the current defense concept for the communities:

"Today we are defending the communities from within the Strip. We have established a new defense line and are operating in the area of the Yellow Line in order to push the threat farther away, thwart terrorists and terror infrastructure, and prevent Hamas from rebuilding its capabilities. We have struck the tunnel network, weapons and production infrastructure, and we continue to pursue and eliminate every threat facing Israeli civilians."

Toward the conclusion of his remarks, Asor addressed the brigade and division commanders.

"Brigade and division commanders, continue to lead with courage, with limitless dedication, with commitment to the values of the IDF and Jewish morality, and to remain devoted with self-sacrifice until victory is achieved. You have the backing of the commanders, and the love and trust of the people."

He concluded by addressing the heads of the local authorities and residents of the Negev.

"Heads of the local authorities and residents of the Negev, our role is to enable you to live here in security-to raise children, work, build and prosper. This is the purpose for which we are fighting. We are here, and in order to ensure, with humility and full commitment, that never again-and never again!-Happy and blessed New Year."