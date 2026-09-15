Senior IDF officials approached the Shin Bet over the past 24 hours and asked it to assist in investigating the transfer of materials to the creators of the film “Naza," i24NEWS reported. According to the report, the Shin Bet clarified that at this stage it is awaiting a formal request from the military.

According to the report, the IDF has already launched an investigation by its Information Security Department and at several other locations within the military that are believed to have potentially been sources of materials transferred to the filmmakers and where officers may have spoken with the film’s creators.

The IDF’s formal request is expected to be submitted following a directive from the Military Advocate General, after consultation with the Attorney General.

Only after that process is completed is a formal request expected to be sent to the Shin Bet asking it to join the investigation. The IDF believes that the affair involves not only soldiers, but also civilians who serve in the reserves.

Military analyst Yossi Yehoshua estimated that once a formal request is submitted, the Shin Bet may agree to assist. “There will be a request to the Shin Bet, and in my humble opinion, they will not receive a negative response."

The film, created by Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Shor, purportedly presents testimony from Israeli soldiers and officers who allege systematic harm to uninvolved civilians in the Gaza Strip and the authorization of extensive harm to innocent civilians, alongside claims concerning the use of artificial intelligence tools.

The individuals appearing in the film are blurred and shown without identifying features, making it impossible to concretely verify their identities or examine their claims.

The report comes after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a special consultation with the IDF’s senior leadership on Monday in response to the film.

Participants in the discussion included Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir, Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler, Unit 8200 commander Brig. Gen. A., and IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

Zamir described the film as “a deliberate attempt to directly undermine the legitimacy of the IDF and the State of Israel."

During the meeting, he instructed the Military Advocate General to examine and advance possible legal measures regarding the film and those involved in it. At the same time, he ordered an investigation into individuals who may have been involved in leaking classified materials that, according to an IDF statement, were used in producing the film.

“Based on the reports that have emerged thus far, this is not a film criticizing the IDF, nor is it an attempt to ascertain the truth," Zamir said. “It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortions of reality, and false and grave accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders."