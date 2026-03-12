Jewish-American singer, actress, and filmmaker Barbra Streisand will receive an Honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for May.

Streisand rose to international fame through iconic films such as Funny Girl, Hello, Dolly!, The Way We Were and A Star Is Born. Beyond acting, she also established herself as a filmmaker, directing projects including Yentl and The Prince of the Tides.

Festival president Iris Knobloch said the organizers wanted to honor an artist whose work reflects both creative excellence and a steadfast commitment to artistic independence. She added that Streisand’s career has made her an enduring role model, praising her as a remarkable creator and a courageous public figure whose influence continues to inspire.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux described Streisand as a global icon who has consistently pursued projects that reflect her personal vision. He noted that her career represents a rare blend of Broadway performance and Hollywood filmmaking, bringing together the traditions of musical theater and cinema. According to Frémaux, her voice and performances have become a defining part of generations of film and music lovers’ memories.

Now 83, Streisand said she feels both honored and humbled to join the distinguished group of past recipients of the honorary award. Reflecting on the broader role of cinema, she noted that in difficult times, films can help audiences connect with stories that highlight shared human experiences. She added that cinema has the power to move beyond political and cultural boundaries, encouraging empathy and imagination while reminding people of both their vulnerability and their resilience. 🎬