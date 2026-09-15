החייל שנעצר מפגין נגד האלוף בלוט צילום: דוברות חוננו

An enlisted IDF soldier currently in basic training stood in uniform outside the Central Command Base in Jerusalem on Monday to protest outside the office of Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth while holding signs reading: "Stop the administrative orders," and "Avi Bluth, stop persecuting Tal Yinon Derdik."

Derdik, a farmer and father of four from Samaria, was held in administrative detention and subsequently placed under administrative restrictions. Israeli security authorities have alleged that Derdik was involved in violent incidents and abuse of Palestinian Arabs, including an alleged serious indecent act against an Arab; Derdik and his family deny the allegations and maintain that he was not involved in the incident. In September, Derdik was arrested again and indicted for allegedly violating the terms of an administrative order by failing to report to a police station as required.

Military officials called the police, who detained the soldier and took him for questioning at the Neve Yaakov Police Station. After legal intervention by the Honenu legal advocacy organization, the soldier was released.

Attorney Daniel Shimshilashvili, who represents the soldier on behalf of Honenu, stated: "Central Command Chief Avi Bluth's conduct towards Tal Yinon Derdik is outrageous and creates protests. As long as the abuse of Derdik intensifies, I believe we will see more protesters who are not willing to accept such severe two-tier enforcement and discrimination against the pioneers from the settlements."

"The soldier chose to express protest legally, and Israel Police made a mistake detaining him. The law of a soldier who comes to protest should be the same as that of another soldier who recieved permission to protest when the demonstration was for the 'right side.' We will insist on him receiving his right to protest," the lawyer added.