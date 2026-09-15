IDF destroys tunnel shaft in Lebanon security zone

Troops from the 55th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats to the State of Israel.

During searches in the area, the troops located a terrorist hideout containing a shaft belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The troops also uncovered ready-to-use rocket launchers containing 32 rockets aimed at Israeli territory.

The IDF stressed that the rockets had been left in the area before the ceasefire agreement took effect.

The troops destroyed the hideout, the shaft, the rocket launchers, and the rockets.