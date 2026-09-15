The Military Police have opened an investigation into an IDF soldier attending an NCO course after he shot a Palestinian in the leg last weekend in northern Samaria. The shooting occurred during a procedure to detain a suspected suspect.

The soldier was dispatched to the scene with additional troops following a report from a Jewish shepherd that dozens of Palestinians had gathered around him while carrying stones. According to the farm's account, dozens of residents from the village of Faqqu'a approached the shepherd, prompting three soldiers stationed at the farm for the holiday to leave alongside the farm's owner to assist him.

The Palestinians allegedly continued advancing while carrying stones. At that point, the soldiers fired warning shots into the air. According to the account, when the crowd continued advancing to within a few meters of the soldiers, authorization was given to fire at their legs. The Palestinians subsequently withdrew, and additional forces arrived at the scene.

According to military sources quoted by Galei Tzahal, the shooting was carried out in violation of IDF orders and rules of engagement. They said footage from the scene did not appear to show that the Palestinian who was shot posed an immediate threat or was carrying a stone. They added that senior commanders in the Central Command are concerned about incidents involving violations of orders and the IDF's standards of conduct.

"When there is a life-threatening danger, there is no dilemma, but in a situation where it is suspected that the reason for the shooting was not to remove an immediate threat, the event must be investigated."

The IDF said: "On Friday of last week, an IDF soldier fired during a confrontation in the village of Faqqu'a in the Menashe Brigade. Following the incident, it was decided to open an investigation by the Military Police. As a matter of course, we will not provide details regarding a case that is currently under investigation."