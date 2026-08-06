Seven soldiers from an engineering unit have been indicted by the Military Prosecution on charges of aggravated abuse over an alleged campaign of violence and humiliation targeting younger soldiers for hazing.

According to Galei Tzahal correspondent Karmela Menashe, the case is considered one of the most serious abuse investigations to reach the military justice system in recent years. The seven defendants have been held in custody for more than six weeks.

The indictment alleges that the veteran soldiers subjected younger troops to repeated physical assaults and degrading treatment over an extended period. Prosecutors claim the victims were punched, struck with weapon barrels and batons, sprayed with pepper spray, locked inside rooms and restroom stalls, and forced to shower after being covered with bleach and other cleaning chemicals. They were also allegedly made to sleep in storage rooms lacking basic conditions and were fired at with air rifle pellets.

One of the alleged forms of punishment, referred to as "Hitlers," involved repeated kicks to the shins with military boots. Prosecutors allege the assault continued even after one soldier was left bleeding and unable to walk properly, while the incident unfolded in front of other troops.

The indictment further states that, over three consecutive nights, younger soldiers were locked in their rooms after lights-out, beaten with fists, struck on the shins with a wooden stick, shot with air rifle pellets, and ordered not to laugh or react to the abuse.

According to prosecutors, many of the alleged victims avoided seeking medical treatment out of fear that reporting their injuries would expose them to further harassment and violence from the veteran soldiers.

Legal proceedings against the seven defendants are expected to continue before the Military Court.