תיעוד ההצתה דוברות המשטרה

Three residents of the Issawiya neighborhood in Jerusalem, including two adults and a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in setting fire to woodland near the Ofarit base in the Jerusalem area.

According to a police statement, a report was received on Friday at the 100 emergency hotline regarding a brush fire that broke out near the military base. Following the report, officers from the Shalem police station and combat soldiers from the Border Police’s “Choma" battalion were dispatched to the scene.

During the investigation, and with the assistance of observers from the Jerusalem District command center “Mabat Jerusalem," the three suspects were located and are suspected of having been involved in igniting the fire at the site.

The suspects, aged 18, 19, and 16, were arrested by security forces and transferred for further questioning at the Shalem police station.

Yesterday, the three suspects were brought before a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. The court accepted the police request and extended their detention until Wednesday for the continuation of the investigation.