Approximately 15 Israeli civilians arrived at the Ghajar area Wednesday, causing damage to the border fence as they crossed the border to Lebanon.

IDF and Israeli border police forces were dispatched to the area to locate and return them to Israel.

Later, the detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

"The IDF strongly condemns such incidents, which constitute an additional incident that disturbs the soldiers’ operational activity in the area and puts them in danger," a military statement emphasized.

"Law enforcement authorities are required to hold those involved accountable and to prevent these individuals from repeatedly engaging in this phenomenon, which constitutes a criminal offense."

Police are expected to request to extend the detention of 11 civilians, including six minors, who crossed the border into Lebanon.