An adult woman and four minor girls, associated with the Uri Tzafon movement, were detained for questioning at the Kiryat Shmona Police Station on Tuesday, after they allegedly attempted to cross the border into Lebanon near the Hatsbani Stream.

According to a statement from the Honenu legal advocacy organization, among the detainees is a nine-year-old girl.

Adv. Avraham Sofer from Honenu is providing legal counsel to the girls. At this stage, the police have not commented on the incident.

A similar incident occurred on Monday when several activists attempted to cross the border into Syrian territory, calling for the establishment of Jewish communities in the area.

The IDF stated that "several Israeli civilians arrived in the southern Golan Heights area in an attempt to cross the border into Syrian territory. IDF troops operating at the scene prevented the civilians from advancing and detained them. The detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

The military added that it "strongly condemns this incident, which follows several similar incidents, and emphasizes that such actions constitute a criminal offense that endangers civilians and disrupts IDF operational activities."

"The IDF expects law enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and to act decisively to prevent such incidents," it added.