Israeli singer Yehuda Poliker wrote a post on Sunday eulogizing Ofer Moskowitz, who was murdered in a missile strike earlier in the day on Kibbutz Misgav Am on the northern border.

Just a day before his tragic death, Moskowitz, who was a long-time fan of the singer, uploaded a post with a quote from Poliker's song "Eich Koraim L'Ahava Sheli" (What is My Love's Name).

"This is our lives recently, it could be better, there could be a tragedy," Moskowitz wrote in the post.

After learning of his death, Poliker wrote a post sending condolences and support to the victim's family and the residents of northern Israel who are living with the difficult security situation.

In the post, Poliker wrote: "Ofer Moskowitz, Poshko the giant! My number one fan in the north. May your memory be a blessing." Poliker added, "A big hug to the family and all the dear residents of the north, may you know only good and calm days."

Just days before his death, Moskowitz warned of the dangers to the area's farmers. In an interview with i24NEWS, he described the feelings in the face of the immediate danger posed to the agricultural lands adjacent to the border with Lebanon.

"My land is 100 meters from the fence down in the valley, and I am totally exposed to antitank fire," Moskowitz said in an interview filmed just days before the deadly attack.

He added that across from him there are Lebanese villages, and noted, "Every time I open my eyes, I say to myself, 'Will they shoot or not?'"

Moskowitz stressed the need for the government to protect the residents of the border areas who are in strategic locations. "Look, they want to kill us, nothing will help, and we need to know how to defend ourselves," he explained, adding that the state must defend the residents who live on the top of the mountain.

During the interview, Moskowitz addressed Hezbollah’s firing policy at the time, noting that “they have not fired at civilian communities for now." He concluded by expressing hope that the group would not exploit existing gaps, repeatedly emphasizing the word “for now" in light of the ongoing threat.