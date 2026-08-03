At a follow-up meeting held today (Monday) by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, new data were presented showing a significant increase in the number of haredim who enlisted in the IDF during the 2025 recruitment year.

Brig. Gen. Shay Taib, head of the IDF's Planning and Personnel Management Division, reported that 4,298 Haredim enlisted during the past recruitment year, compared to 2,811 during the 2024 recruitment year-an increase of 53%.

The figures continue an upward trend seen in recent years. Between 2018 and 2022, the number of Haredi recruits stood at approximately 1,700 to 1,800 annually. The number rose to around 2,200 in 2023 and approximately 2,800 in 2024.

According to the data, 69% of the recruits were assigned to enlistment tracks designated specifically for Haredim-an increase of about 1,200 recruits compared to the previous year. The figures also show that 22% were assigned to combat roles, 58% to technological positions, combat support roles, and various training programs, while approximately 20% have not yet been assigned to a position.

The IDF noted that the 2025 enlistment total is approaching the target of 4,800 recruits included in the military conscription framework previously advanced by the coalition. This follows Brig. Gen. Taib's assessment at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee at the end of June, when he estimated that only about 3,500 Haredim would enlist.

Alongside the increase in enlistment, data presented at the meeting also showed that approximately 72,000 Haredim are currently classified as draft evaders. According to the figures, the enlistment of 4,298 Haredim represents about 30% of a typical annual Haredi draft-age cohort of 18-year-olds, which numbers approximately 14,000 young men.

The IDF estimates that its minimum manpower requirements call for an additional 12,000 soldiers each year, approximately 60% of whom are needed for combat positions.