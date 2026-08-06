Amid yet another election campaign, Yoaz Hendel is working to position Zionist Home - The Reservists party, which he co-founded with Chili Tropper, as a Zionist alternative targeting the political center.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the party’s launch event in Jerusalem, Hendel laid out a clear stance: establishing a broad Zionist government excluding both haredi and Arab parties, coupled with sharp criticism of the current government and its political opponents.

Despite polling near the electoral threshold, Hendel projects confidence. "I don’t focus on polls; I focus on action plans," he stated, adding that the public is seeking solutions to the two most pressing issues facing the country - the draft crisis and the collapse of governance.

According to Hendel, a reality where IDF reservists serve hundreds of days while the government, as he put it, "encourages draft dodging on a massive scale" is untenable. At the same time, he pointed to the state's loss of control in the Negev, the Galilee, and crime hot spots as a critical failure demanding systematic reform.

One of the interview's key takeaways was Hendel’s stance on the composition of the next government. He made clear that his party will not sit with haredi or Arab parties, thereby denying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a majority to form a government as long as he relies on them.

"Netanyahu must take responsibility for October 7 and step down," Hendel said. However, he emphasized that the primary issue is not Netanyahu’s persona, but rather forming "as broad a Zionist government as possible" capable of passing a meaningful draft law.

Hendel outlined a vision in which every Israeli citizen contributes through either military or national service. Those unwilling to share the burden, he argued, cannot expect to enjoy full state benefits.

His criticism was not reserved for Netanyahu alone. Hendel also targeted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling them both "failed ministers." He claimed Smotrich effectively serves haredi interests, while Ben Gvir excels mainly at TikTok videos while failing to deliver on law and order.

"Israel needs decisions and results, not social media videos," he remarked. When asked how a government could be formed without Haredi and Arab parties, he noted that the Knesset features a majority of roughly 90 Zionist MKs who could build a broad coalition if the political will exists.

Hendel also dismissed rumors of a potential alliance with Gadi Eisenkot, stating he was unaware of any such moves. He emphasized that his partnership with Chili Tropper is both political and personal, designed to create a framework capable of leading a Zionist government after the elections.

Concluding the interview, Hendel pledged that he and Tropper will see the campaign through to the end, underscoring that his motives are not personal. "I’m not coming with an ego," he said. "I’m coming with the understanding that we cannot return to an endless cycle of elections and dysfunctional governments. After the heavy price Israel has paid since October 7, it’s time to get the country back on track."