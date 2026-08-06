The second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is set to span 210 days and be executed across five gradual stages, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing sources within Hamas.

According to the report, progressing from one stage to the next will be contingent upon the full completion of all obligations set forth in the preceding phase.

Sources stated that Hamas has conditioned the rollout of Phase Two on Israel fully honoring its commitments from the first phase. Key demands include stabilizing the ceasefire, refraining from targeted assassinations, and withdrawing Israeli forces to the original yellow line established under the October 2025 agreement.

The report further claims Israel will be required to fully implement the humanitarian protocol. This includes entry for 600 aid trucks per day into the Strip, the rehabilitation of civil infrastructure - such as schools, hospitals, and bakeries - and the delivery of heavy engineering equipment for rubble removal. It also mandates operational upgrades at the Rafah Crossing to ensure freedom of movement to and from Gaza.

According to the report, the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip will begin assuming responsibility over areas where weapons are collected and placed in storage. In tandem, Israel will execute a phased withdrawal aligned with implementation progress.

The sources added that, pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the United Arab Emirates has pledged $400 million over three years to settle outstanding debts owed to public and private sector employees in the Gaza Strip.